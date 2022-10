RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week.

The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says that there was a higher traffic area trying to get a glimpse of the animal and warned that their visit may actually be harmful.