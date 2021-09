GLENHAM, S.D. (KELO) — From coyotes to deer, there are a lot of animals to see in South Dakota. One rarely seen in KELOLAND is a moose.

One was spotted near Glenham in the northern part of the state over the weekend.

It was spotted Sunday morning, but it has since left the area.

The closest moose populations to South Dakota are in the Big Horns mountains in Wyoming and the Turtle Mountains in North Dakota.