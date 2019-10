SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People in part of Sioux Falls are keeping an eye out for a moose.

A viewer sent video of the animal wandering around to uShare@keloland.com.

The moose was spotted near 60th Street North and N Marion Road.

As of 11:30 a.m., authorities believe the moose is resting in a cornfield, which is surrounded by law enforcement.

KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene