FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — An eastern South Dakota community had an unusual visitor over the weekend.

Flandreau Police shared a picture of a young bull moose. Authorities say it traveled through parts of town on Saturday before taking a rest.

South Dakota Game Fish & Parks and Flandreau Police ask the public not to approach the animal and to call if it comes back into town. Officials say moose are a rare sight here, but they have passed through before.

The closest moose populations to South Dakota are in the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming and the Turtle Mountains in North Dakota.