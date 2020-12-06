Moose on the loose north of Irene, SD

IRENE, S.D. (KELO) — Why did the moose cross the road? It’s not every day a moose stops traffic in rural southeastern South Dakota, but one family had to slow down for one on Saturday.

Coby Vander Kooy from Viborg sent KELOLAND News this video of a moose crossing the highway between Irene and Viborg Saturday evening.

Spotting a moose in South Dakota used to be a rare event, but moose sightings have happened a handful of times this year.

Last month, KELOLAND News sat down with Jacquie Ermer, the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks regional terrestrial resources supervisor.

Treat a moose like you would a bison, Ermer said in the interview. She said they are the largest creature in the deer family and can be quite powerful, so stay a fair distance back. And if you do see a moose, enjoy the unique sight.

