Moose on the loose north of Irene, SD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRENE, S.D. (KELO) — Why did the moose cross the road? It’s not every day a moose stops traffic in rural southeastern South Dakota, but one family had to slow down for one on Saturday.

Coby Vander Kooy from Viborg sent KELOLAND News this video of a moose crossing the highway between Irene and Viborg Saturday evening.

Spotting a moose in South Dakota used to be a rare event, but moose sightings have happened a handful of times this year.

Last month, KELOLAND News sat down with Jacquie Ermer, the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks regional terrestrial resources supervisor.

Treat a moose like you would a bison, Ermer said in the interview. She said they are the largest creature in the deer family and can be quite powerful, so stay a fair distance back. And if you do see a moose, enjoy the unique sight.

You can hear more about moose sightings from Ermer in the story below:

Moose here, moose there, moose in South Dakota!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 