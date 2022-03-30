PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said.

A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died.

Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose lying down. When a DNR officer went to visit the moose on Tuesday morning, the animal had passed away. The State is planning to gather samples from the moose to see what ailed her.

Officials suspect the moose may have had a parasite.