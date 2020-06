SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular event in downtown Sioux Falls is making a comeback.

Moonlight Movies is returning to Fawick Park starting June 13. But this year, the free event is seeing a few changes. Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. says that sanitization stations are being added, social distancing measures are in place and the use of a face mask is recommended for attendees.

Movies will be shown in the park every Saturday through the end of August.