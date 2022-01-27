Moody County crash victim identified

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Monday morning west of Flandreau has been identified.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a pickup pulling a trailer was heading north on I-29 when it hit a patch of ice. It slid through the median and collided with a southbound car.

The driver of the car, 75-year-old Pat Mitchel of White, South Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 76-year-old passenger in the car sustained life-threatening injuries.

Two male passengers in the pickup were injured. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The crash caused both I-29 southbound lanes to be closed to traffic for several hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

