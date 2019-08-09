Moody County Commission addresses commissioner’s inappropriate comment

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) – Moody County leaders are trying to make sure they never have a repeat of an incident at a recent commission meeting.

It all stems from a comment from one of the commissioners.

Once the meeting began Friday morning, the chairman told the room they were there to address some conduct or comments from Tuesday that were not appropriate.



He then turned it over to John Schiefelbein, the commissioner who admitted to making the comment that day.

Schiefelbein sat across the table from the rest of the commissioners.



“Let’s create the scenario again, what happened so everyone’s aware,” Schiefelbein said.



It started during their last meeting, when commissioners were discussing body and dash cams for the sheriff’s department.



One commissioner made a comment about how he could use a dash cam himself.



Moody County Commission Chairman Rick Veldkemp: I asked Tom what he would need one for?

Schiefelbein: Then I said the word ‘sex’ to you and the whole room picked up on it and there was laughter.



“I feel like there’s a difference between laughter because it’s funny or a nervous laughter of, ‘How do we handle that? We can’t take that back. It was just said,'” Sheriff Troy Wellman said.



Schiefelbein admitted the comment was inappropriate.



Veldkemp: That’s what we wanted to arrive at, whether you felt that was an appropriate thing to say?

Schiefelbein: Looking back, it was wrong. In this day and age, we’re so sensitive. Years ago nothing would be said, but we’re living in a different world.



In response, the county is planning sexual harassment training for employees and elected officials.



Meanwhile, the Moody County State’s attorney is expected to present a code of conduct for the commission at the next meeting.



“Hopefully, we’ll move on and we won’t have a repeat of this because it’s not acceptable. It may be jocular, it may be humorous, but it’s really not. It’s very serious and I think it needed to be paid proper attention,” Moody County State’s Attorney Paul Lewis said.

The next Moody County Commission meeting is set for August 20.