RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From vaccinations to screenings and education, Monument Health is hoping to reach out to as many people as possible during this weekend’s Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City.

The 64th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is officially underway, and things are getting busy.

“So far it’s been a great turnout. We’ve had quite a few people already get those COVID tests as soon as we opened at ten [Friday morning], so that’s great,” Dusty Hirsch, occupational medicine, said.

With the hundreds of thousands of people that attend the Stock Show, Monument Health felt it was important to have a presence.

“It is a priority to impact our community so since this is the 2nd biggest event in South Dakota, it’s a great opportunity for us to meet with the public with out them coming to us,” Hirsch said.

The hospital system is offering several health screenings and vaccinations, including for COVID-19.

At Monument Health’s Community Health Summit, staff will be handing out these COVID-19 at-home tests.

“We know that there are still a lot of people that are sick right now and so we do have a lot of those at home COVID tests and so if you are down here and need to pick one up stop by our area and you can pick some up for your family,” Anna Whetham, Community Relations, said.

With the rise in coronavirus cases, Monument Health urges everyone to stay home if they’re sick, and be respectful of others.

“I think one of the biggest things that us as a healthcare organization wants everyone to know is be safe. Do what is comfortable for you. Let’s get back to good personal hygiene, washing off things when you have the opportunity, and if you are not feeling good, stay home,” Whetham said.

The 2022 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo started Friday and will run through February 5th.