Monument Health wants patients to feel less lonely during the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For weeks, the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City was not allowed visitors. And right before the holidays, that changed.

Amy Albrecht-Denton is a patient at Monument Health who was admitted nearly two weeks ago. She says it was difficult not seeing her family.

“The days without visitors, very tough. I don’t mean to cry but you’re scared. You don’t know know what’s going on. I had a little bit of a cancer scare. They were worried I had a tumor and I had to be alone during that and it was pretty scary,” Amy said.

But a few days ago, that changed.

Sydney Thorson: Who was the first visitor you had come see you?

“My oldest son Derrick. I hugged him and we both bawled,” Amy said.

Now, Amy is allowed one visitor at a time. Her husband, Justin, is also a constant visitor.

Amy also says the hospital staff have been very kind to her during her stay.

“I got this cute little blanky and that little neck pillow so they’ve taken good care of me,” Amy said.

Monument Health officials say they want their patients to feel included during the holiday season, when they can’t be at home.

That’s why Kurt Seeger, Associate Director of Food Services, started E-Cards.

“The E-Card was something that we started about 8, 9 months ago and since its inception we’ve done about 2,200 cards across the system,” Seeger said.

This E-Card is delivered right to the patients bed with either their breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

“It really helps them in their care process, just to feel better and get out of here sooner,” Seeger said.

“Just hope everybody enjoys their holidays, and gets well who’s in here,” Amy said.

If you have a friend or family member in the Monument Health Hospital, you can submit an E-Card at these links.