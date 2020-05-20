Monument Health using blood plasma to treat COVID-19 patients

Breaking News
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health says it recently started using donated blood plasma to treat patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The health system will not release the number of patients receiving the plasma or how the patients are responding to protect their privacy. This is part of a Mayo Clinic research project to determine the effectiveness of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

Monument Health is still looking for donors in western South Dakota.
You must have tested positive for the coronavirus, and have been symptom-free for 28 days.

