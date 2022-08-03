STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — With thousands of people heading to the Black Hills over the next few days, hospitals will be busy.

For over eight decades, the City of Sturgis has hosted the famous Motorcycle Rally, meaning this isn’t the Sturgis hospital’s first rodeo.

“There is a lot of experience here. Really, they take the playbook off the shelf, they engage it and get started,” Mark Schmidt, President at Sturgis Monument Health Hospital, said.

The Sturgis Hospital sees about a month’s volume during the Motorcycle Rally.

Staff members see anything from crashes to regular check-ups. The facility adds two physicians during the busy week.

“We prepare by people stepping up. They take extra shifts, they may stay late, they may come in early. But we are just prepared for whatever comes in. We guess about what the volume would be and prepare accordingly,” Schmidt said.

And it’s not just Sturgis. Rapid City, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish, and Custer Clinics all see an influx in the number of patients.

“We work with our local partners, emergency management, law enforcement, EMS partners to plan for the rally,” Dustin Calhoun, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, said.

During this time, Monument Health urges everyone to stay healthy and be safe during the big event.

“Only use the emergency departments when you absolutely need to. They are going to be busy. We are busy on a normal day but when you bring in that many people, we are going to be even busier,” Calhoun said.

With very hot temperatures in the forecast, Monument Health also reminds everyone to stay hydrated and cool.