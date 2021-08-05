Monument Health, South Dakota Department of Health offering free antigen COVID-19 testing during Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health will be providing free COVID-19 testing kits during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The test kits will be available at Visit Rapid City, the Black Hills and Badlands Visitor Information Center and other locations. The test works by swabbing your nose, placing the sample in a vial and waiting about 15 minutes for results to appear.

“These over-the-counter tests can detect the presence of a specific viral antigen related to the COVID-19 virus. Although the test is less sensitive than a PCR diagnostic test, it’s a great screening tool to quickly identify those who are likely to be contagious and have the virus,” Emily Leech, Director of Laboratory Services at Monument Health, said in a news release.

If the test turns out positive, health officials say the person should stay away form the rally and isolate themselves from others.

If someone has COVID-19 symptoms and a negative test, they can get another test at Monument Health’s drive-through locations in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish or Sturgis.