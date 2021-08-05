Monument Health, South Dakota Department of Health offering free antigen COVID-19 testing during Sturgis Rally

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health will be providing free COVID-19 testing kits during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The test kits will be available at Visit Rapid City, the Black Hills and Badlands Visitor Information Center and other locations. The test works by swabbing your nose, placing the sample in a vial and waiting about 15 minutes for results to appear.

“These over-the-counter tests can detect the presence of a specific viral antigen related to the COVID-19 virus. Although the test is less sensitive than a PCR diagnostic test, it’s a great screening tool to quickly identify those who are likely to be contagious and have the virus,” Emily Leech, Director of Laboratory Services at Monument Health, said in a news release.

If the test turns out positive, health officials say the person should stay away form the rally and isolate themselves from others. 

If someone has COVID-19 symptoms and a negative test, they can get another test at Monument Health’s drive-through locations in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish or Sturgis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 