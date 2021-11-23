Monument Health patients now allowed to have 2 visitors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While COVID cases and hospitalizations remain high across the state, Monument Health in western KELOLAND is easing restrictions on its visitor policy.

Patients at Monument are now allowed to have two visitors.

Hospital officials say they feel it’s alright to expand the visitor policy with where the COVID-19 numbers are right now.

“To be able to have that flexibility with the additional person, sometimes just to support each other and be able to not have to have one come up and then tell the other what’s going on, it really helps to have them together and share what’s going on,” Marcia Taylor, Patient Experience, said.

People are still required to take health precautions when visiting a patient. Visitors are not allowed for patients with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 