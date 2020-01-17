Breaking News
Monument Health officially joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

Local News

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first hospital in South Dakota to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network is now officially known as Monument Health. This means Rapid City doctors can now combine their knowledge.

Today, Monument Health, formerly known as Regional Health, officially joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, which is a worldwide network of independent care systems.

“So it’s an exciting time for us. You know, we’ve really had a long-standing relationship with Mayo Clinic. They are a trusted partner with our community for a very long time,” Dr. Strouth, Director for Quality and Safety at Monument Health, said.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network is joined by 39 domestic sites and 9 international for a total of 48 members including Monument Health.

“Mayo clinic has always valued relationships with high-quality organizations and hospitals. We’ve done that for 130 years is develop relationships to help share knowledge to benefit patients literally all over the world,” Dr. Larson, Medical Director for Mayo Clinic Care Network, said.

Providers at both organizations will communicate through a system called EConsult.

“Electronic consultations that will allow providers at Monument Health to be able to share patient information to allow Mayo experts to render an opinion about care or treatment plans for patients in this region,” Dr. Larson said.

So patients can receive the best medical advice and be close to home.

“Our clinic providers and specialists are going through extensive training on how to use those resources to advance the care for our patients,” Dr. Strouth, said.

Meaning it shouldn’t be long before patients begin to see the benefits.

Today marks the official name change from Regional Health to Monument Health. Re-branding is in the works across the region.

