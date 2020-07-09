Monument Health offers home monitoring to COVID-19 patients

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 101. South Dakota’s Department of Health also confirmed 94 new positive cases of the coronavirus Thursday. While most of those people won’t need to be hospitalized, and some may not even have symptoms. But everyone who tests positive is recommended to quarantine.

Kimber Beck is currently working with the COVID Care Companion Monitoring Program at Monument Health. Beck checks MyChart daily for her patients or calls them directly.

“We monitor their symptoms every day. We can run reports and trend how the patient is doing over the past period since they were positive. We can see if they’re worsening symptoms, if they are remaining stable,” Beck said.

If the patient is not stable, like a fever of 100.3 or higher or a blood oxygen level of 92 percent or lower, there are protocols in place to decide whether that patient should see a doctor.

“A lot of what we are doing is not only providing health care monitoring but we are giving them emotional support, it’s a scary time for everyone. Sometimes it’s just answering questions or being there if they don’t have family around,” Beck said.

“Side effects of quarantine and knowing that you’ve got COVID, which can be scary, so a lot of our nurses are spending a lot of time dealing with the social aspects of having COVID,” Gillen said.

Alexia Gillen is the Ambulatory Medical Information Officer for Monument Health. She helped implement the COVID Care Companion program. Right now it has about 90 patients.

“The program lasts 14 days of monitoring unless the patient is feeling better and elects to stop the program prior to that,” Gillen said.

Monument Health is offering this voluntary program free of charge for their patients.

If a COVID Care Companion patient needs equipment, like a thermometer or a pulse oximeter, those will be billed to insurance.