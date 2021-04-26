Monument Health joins ‘Get the Vaccine to Save Lives’ campaign with top hospitals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health is taking part in a nationwide campaign to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The coalition includes 60 of America’s top hospitals and health care institutions.

It’s called “Get the Vaccine to Save Lives”. The goal is to reassure people who are hesitant about receiving a shot that the vaccines are safe, effective and necessary to return to normal activities. Organizers say they hope to include racial and minority ethnic groups and residents of rural communities.

“It’s truly a race against time. If we don’t get to that threshold of herd immunity, we could end up losing the race and having a new surge or wave of cases and unfortunately more hospitalizations and deaths,” Shankar Kurra, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs for Monument Health, said in the press release.

The release goes on to say: to achieve herd immunity and help end the pandemic, leading health officials say at least 75 percent of the population needs to receive a vaccine. Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who have been vaccinated.