RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health in Rapid City is seeing some of its lowest numbers of COVID-19 patients and testing since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are in a very good place, better than ever,” Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs, said.

Since late August of last year, the Monument Health Hospital has been running at full capacity. With a high number of COVID-19 patients and other people in need of medical care. Now, that is no longer the case.

“Our hospital numbers are declining and the best news is, we are seeing very few cases and I think we are in a state of the pandemic that is drawing to a close. We will probably have a few cases through the next few months and then hopefully from summer onwards, we will be in a new phase, what they call, a ‘new normal,'” Dr. Kurra said.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with the hospital says this is great news for all of the healthcare staff that have been working day in and day out for the last two years.

“I would say the correct wording would be, we have survived a once in a century pandemic,” Dr. Kurra said.

Testing rates are seeing a drastic decline since January.

At its peak, the COVID-19 positivity rate was at 44%. Now, within the last 7 days, it’s at 7%.

“To see that 7.8% is really exciting and it’s really great to see that in the community,” Emily Leech, Dir. of Lab Services, said.

Until that number is below 5 %, it’s considered community spread. However, Monument Health staff are hopeful to see that soon.

“It gives us an ability to breathe a little bit easier and focus on our other quality initiatives that we continue to work on,” Leech said.

While masks are optional in most places, Monument Health urges everyone to wear one if you are in a crowd or if you are at high risk. Hospital staff also encourage people to continue getting the vaccine to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.