RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks the start of National Donate Life Awareness Month. Monument Health in Rapid City is honoring those who died and donated their organs.

Lucas Mohr was the life of the party, a kind smile when you walked in the door, and a loving man. His mom says being an organ donor was something Lucas knew he would be.

“At 16 he became a blood donor of his own choosing and 18 he came home and said, ‘I’m a donor.’ And I was like, ‘Awesome, that’s so cool.’ Then, in his passing, he taught me what it meant to give. So now, I’m also a donor,” Kim Mohr, mother of the donor, said.

While losing her son has been extremely hard, Kim knows the good work Lucas is doing for others right now.

“I was proud of him every day that he was alive but this is even more. Truly, to know that there is someone out there that is thriving because of his gift is just such a heartwarming, honoring thing,” Kim Mohr said.

Lucas, along with many other donors are honored here at Monument Health. The hospital unveiled this board, along with a ceremonial flag.

“The biggest hope with this is that we are able to bring more awareness to the community and to the organization and to lessen the amount of people waiting for an organ,” Stephanie Battell, Director of Nursing, said.

Out of 7 people who donated their organs at the Rapid City Monument Health Hospital last year, 14 lives were saved.

“The importance of donation is, in your worst time you’re able to provide hope to somebody else. Really, you’re able to provide life to somebody else,” Battell said.

“In my grief in losing Lucas, this is part of what keeps me going. It’s knowing that he is still out there,” Kim Mohr said.

The board of people who donated is currently in phase one. Monument Health staff hope to collect more stories of the people who died to include with their pictures.