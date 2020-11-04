Monument Health finding ways to free up space in hospitals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota hospitals are responding to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state rose from 402 to 480 today. Hospitals are feeling the pressure.

Sanford is rescheduling non-emergency surgeries.

An Avera spokesperson says they’re finding creative ways to make room for patients at different locations.

Officials with Monument Health are also finding ways to free up space.

Courtesy Monument Health

They set up beds in some unfinished areas in the hospital at the beginning of the pandemic. Recently, they’ve been using them for non-covid patients who are almost ready to go home. That way there’s room to respond to more serious cases.

