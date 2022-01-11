Monument Health ‘extremely busy’, staffing challenges they are facing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hospitals nationwide are dealing with staffing shortages and an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. A spokesperson for Monument Health in western South Dakota said in an email statement that their hospitals are extremely busy and a significant amount of caregivers are out due to COVID-19 exposures.

The South Dakota National Guard is helping Monument with its testing stations. The spokesperson said they have been reassured by the South Dakota Department of Health that this wave should be short-lived.