Monument Health ‘extremely busy’, staffing challenges they are facing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hospitals nationwide are dealing with staffing shortages and an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. A spokesperson for Monument Health in western South Dakota said in an email statement that their hospitals are extremely busy and a significant amount of caregivers are out due to COVID-19 exposures.
The South Dakota National Guard is helping Monument with its testing stations. The spokesperson said they have been reassured by the South Dakota Department of Health that this wave should be short-lived.
Monument Health hospitals are extremely busy, especially as the number of COVID-19-positive patients begins to increase. Also, we have a significant number of caregivers who are out due to COVID-19 exposures. With overtime, extra shifts and help from non-clinical caregivers, we are meeting the health care needs of our patients. We’re applying contingency staffing rules, which under CDC guidelines allow health care systems to bring caregivers back as early as 5 days from the onset of COVID-19 symptoms as long as they’re not symptomatic. The South Dakota National Guard is helping Monument Health at its COVID-19 testing stations. We continue to monitor the number of caregivers who are out. The South Dakota Department of Health advises us that this wave should be short-lived, so we hope the steps we’re taking are temporary.An email statement from Monument Health