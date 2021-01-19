Monument Health explains COVID-19 vaccine distribution process

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — So far, more than 47,000 people in South Dakota have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While health systems continue to get shots in arms, many people are wondering when it will be their turn.

It’s been more than a month now since Monument Health and other South Dakota health systems started giving out COVID-19 vaccine in phases.

Phase 1A which includes frontline health care workers and long-term caregivers. Phase 1B was long-term care residents. Then, Phase 1C which was other healthchare workers, EMS, and law enforcement.”

Health systems have now started on a portion of Phase 1D, which is made up of several groups.

“That includes people 80 years of age and older. It includes people that have had a transplant, people that are actively getting treatment for cancer and then also dialysis patients. Then finally, people that live in group homes or congregate living settings,” Scott Peterson, Director of Pharmacy, said.

The next wave of 1D includes: people who are 65 and older, teachers, and funeral service workers. The whole phase makes up about 265,000 people and right now the state is only receiving 11,000 doses per week.

“The group that we are breaking off here is the beginning and then decisions will be made by the Health Department as to what people are included next,” Peterson said.

Peterson says the hospital has been receiving a lot of calls with questions about the vaccine. He urges everyone to be patient.

“We want to schedule people for these. We do not want to have an open free-for-all, a line of people that come in. So we are asking that people schedule so that way we can stay organized,” Peterson said.

If you qualify, you can schedule online at the Monument Health website.

Monument Health says it’s important to do your research on its website as well as the Department of Health website to see if you qualify for the vaccine. Then, schedule an appointment.