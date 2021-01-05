Monument Health expands criteria for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

RAPID CITY, S. D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s largest health care providers is ramping up COVID-19 testing. Monument Health is expanding testing so more asymptomatic people can find out if they are carrying the virus. But there is a catch. If you don’t have symptoms, your insurance may no longer cover a COVID-19 test. A change went into effect on January first that could affect patients all across the country.

Students everywhere are heading back to class for a new semester after Christmas break. Which means it’s more important than ever to get tested for COVID-19.

“We sent them a link, we asked them to go in, order a saliva COVID test. These were made available to us from the Department of Health, and when they went in and registered, a test kit is sent to them. They take the test with a Zoom meeting so there is someone helping them administer it,” Laurie Nichols, President of BHSU, said.

Black Hills State University in Spearfish is highly encouraging students and staff to be tested before returning to class. It’s also free of cost.

“We are going to do a mass testing event on Monday, January 11th, our first day of classes. And it will be open to all faculty, staff and students,” Nichols said.

While the testing is free at BHSU, that may not be the case for everyone else. Emily Leech, the Lab Services Director at Monument Health says some asymptomatic people who want tests may not be covered by insurance.

“As of January 1st, CMS changed some of the billing diagnosis for COVID testing and based on those diagnosis changes. We are going to be able to do some self-pay return to work, return to school, or traveling. Those will no longer be covered services by your insurance company,” Leech said.

Monument Health Officials say the cost for COVID-19 tests are about $260 out of pocket.

The expanded testing will be available in all Monument Health facilities, including in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish, and Sturgis.

“Insurance companies are also covering asymptomatic testing for medically necessary appointments, such as surgery and then asymptomatic exposures,” Leech said.

So be sure to check with your insurance company to see if your COVID-19 test will be covered.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to be tested for COVID-19, you can check out Monument Health’s “MyChart.”