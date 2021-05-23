Monument Health donates 90 unused beds to Youth and Family Services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Youth and Family Services in Rapid City helps children and families by providing special programs and a place to sleep. This week, Monument Health stepped up to donate nearly 90 extra beds.

Monument Health and Youth and Family Services staff are working together to get these beds to families who need them most.

“I believe that their relationship to the families in our community is absolutely as important as our role in this community, so it just seemed like a natural fit for us to work with them,” Jace Brock, with Monument Health, said.

This area here in the Monument Health Hospital was formerly used as a COVID surge emergency room. Even though a majority of these beds were never needed.

That’s when the hospital decided to put them to a different kind of use.

“This opportunity came up to work with Youth and Family Services to move these items from where they’re at now, where they’re not being used at all so YFS is going to repurpose them to a greater cause,” Brock said.

Youth and Family Services aids around 14,000 children and families in Western South Dakota each year.

“There’s a need. We’ve got a lot of families that have lots of siblings that were previously sleeping on the floor or had no furniture in their homes. So this is a huge gift for kids who have maybe had to share a bed or didn’t have one to have their very own bed, so we are very excited to give these to kids and families,” Nelson said.

Brianna Nelson, with YFS, says these beds will be a major help.

“We are so thankful for this donation, it has helped so many families. It’s a really great feeling and we appreciate their support with that,” Nelson said.

Monument Health currently has 70 beds remaining in the surge space. Those will be used in case of emergency or when hospital staff need to stay the night.