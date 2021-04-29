Monument Health breaks ground for new expansion on the Cancer Care Institute

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an exciting day for cancer patients in western South Dakota. Thursday Monument Health broke ground on an expansion at the Cancer Care Institute.

Today members from the hospital and community are breaking ground on a project that will help patients and families for many years to come. Construction is already underway.

This $36 million expansion will offer 70,000 square feet of space for patients and staff.

And that’s not all.

“But we are also going to add additional space for some procedures and we are also adding some space where our multiple disciplinary conferences can occur at the same time so again we are going to be able to bring more specialists under the same roof,” Dr. Eastmo said.

Dr. Eric Eastmo is a Radiation Oncologist for the Cancer Care Institute. He says the new expansion will provide a much more comfortable experience for patients.

“First and foremost for them to be able to be at home for their treatment but when they’re here, we want to be able to give them the most comfortable environment because a cancer diagnosis is a life-changing thing and we want to be as comforting as we can and having this facility will really expand our ability to do that,” Dr. Eastmo said.

Paulette Davidson, the CEO of Monument Health, says this project will also benefit the community.

“For families in our communities, I think peace of mind knowing that if they or someone in their family has a cancer diagnosis, they can get state of the art treatment here in our community,” Davidson said.

It was also announced today that Monument Health Foundation has surpassed its $8.5 million fundraising goal for the institute’s “Together We Can” campaign from donations in the community.