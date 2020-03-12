Monument Health assisted living, care centers closed to all visitors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health announced Thursday that visitors are no longer accepted to protect residents from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Visitors will not be allowed at the Custer Care Center, Assisted Living in Custer and Sturgis Care Center locations.

In the news release from Monument Health, “This is a really difficult decision, because we know how important family is for our residents,” Conner Fiscarelli, Senior Director of Long Term Care Services at Monument Health, said in a news release. “However, for older people COVID-19 is an especially devastating virus.”

They suggest phone calls or online resources like FaceTime, Hangouts or Skype as an alternative to connect with residents. Monument Health is also advising residents to avoid leaving the care centers or assisted living facilities.

In an announcement last week, Monument Health began limiting the number of visitors who could possibly have infectious conditions. This helped conserve vital personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves and eye protection.