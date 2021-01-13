Monument Health announces expansion of Cancer Care Institute

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health plans to double the size of its Cancer Care Institute.
The goal of the $36 million project is to improve patient comfort, allow more collaboration among specialists and keep cancer patients closer to home.
“Delivering high-quality care is a Monument Health priority, and our Cancer Care Institute has been an oncology leader for decades,” Paulette Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monument Health said in a press release. “Our patients and our communities deserve quality care in a timely manner. They also deserve privacy, comfort and as much convenience as possible. This expansion project will help us deliver all of these things.”
The Monument Health Foundation also announced an $8.5 million capital campaign to help fund the project. The Foundation has committed $6.5 million — the remaining $2 million will come from community donations.