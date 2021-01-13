Monument Health announces expansion of Cancer Care Institute

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health plans to double the size of its Cancer Care Institute.

The goal of the $36 million project is to improve patient comfort, allow more collaboration among specialists and keep cancer patients closer to home.

“Delivering high-quality care is a Monument Health priority, and our Cancer Care Institute has been an oncology leader for decades,” Paulette Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monument Health said in a press release. “Our patients and our communities deserve quality care in a timely manner. They also deserve privacy, comfort and as much convenience as possible. This expansion project will help us deliver all of these things.”

Mock-up of Cancer Care Institute lobby | Courtesy Monument Health

The Monument Health Foundation also announced an $8.5 million capital campaign to help fund the project. The Foundation has committed $6.5 million — the remaining $2 million will come from community donations.