Monument Health and lead artist are inviting people in the West River community to create a ‘community tapestry’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health in Rapid City is inviting people from the community to take part in a community tapestry that will be installed in the hospital’s new lobby. Dale Lamphere will be the lead artist. You might know him as the designer of “Dignity of Earth and Sky” located in Chamberlain, as well as the 300-foot “Arc of Dreams” over the Big Sioux River.

Dale Lamphere may be the lead artist, but he isn’t the only one. The Monument Health sculpture will include 55 metal diamonds, 20 of them showcasing the work of other western South Dakota artists.

“I really believe it’s the pulling together of diversity, the weaving together of diversity that creates the fabric of the community,” Dale Lamphere, lead artist, said.

The entire sculpture 14 by 30 feet tall and it’s going to be placed on this wall you see behind me here.

Artists can use any material they like. It can be beads, quill, wood or even quilting. Each piece needs to include the statement: What Healing Means to Me.

“The idea is to express what healing means to them. And that’s a real broad area that you can find all kinds of expression. I think everyone has some concept of that,” Lamphere said.

The sculpture will be visible from three different levels of the Monument Health hospital. Elle Larsen, with Monument Health Art Committee, says some patients feel comforted by images that remind them of home.

“We’ve done it using local artists and images of the Black Hills and Western South Dakota but we’ve also had this desire to branch out. So we’re really excited to bring Dale in and with his idea of how we can incorporate these other mediums and these other artists into one project that really weaves together, it’s a really exciting process,” Larsen said.

The deadline for submissions is October 16th. The selected submissions will be announced November 2nd of 2021.

If you are interested in submitting an initial proposal, you can check out this Monument Health website. If your submission is accepted as one of the 20 artists for the final installations, you will receive $2,000 to create it.