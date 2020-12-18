Monument Health allowing visitors again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health is changing its visitor policy.

The health system says starting Monday, patients at all five hospitals will once again be able to have a visitor at their bedside. Also, patients who come to Monument Health for emergency medical care, surgery or other procedures will be able to have someone with them.

However, due to the pandemic, visitation will be restricted, and all visitors will be screened prior to entering any Monument Health facility. Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time and all visitors must be masked.