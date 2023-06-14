MONTROSE, S.D. (KELO) — Small towns are where everyone knows each other and lends a helping hand when needed.

For a Montrose High School senior, that help is through bags of food for a “Summer Backpack Program.”

Carter Jandl is doing the backpack program as part of his senior experience and FFA projects, but that’s not his motivation to keep it going.

People of all ages came together Wednesday night to pack food bags, and as you can see, the process runs like a well-oiled machine. This effort fills enough bags for at least 16 families and will be handed out over the next two weeks.

The project is led by Jandl, who is also the FFA chapter president.

“It’s going to be a good thing, not for just our school, not for me, it’s going to be a good thing to help those families that truly need it, and hopefully I’m making a difference in their lives to hopefully just better them,” Jandl said.

Jandl received a $1,200 national FFA grant and other donations from people in the community to keep the project going.

He also wanted to ensure families have the option all summer, not just during the school year.

“I think giving is better than receiving, and I think that if it’s helping someone else, then it just makes me happy overall,” Jandl said.

He says it’s for anyone in the community who may be in need.

“There’s no standards. There’s no qualifications that you have to meet,” Jandl said.

Makarie Wiebersick is the vice president of the FFA chapter and is here helping and learning the ropes.

“The plan is for next year for me to take it over, and so I’m just kind of following his lead this year to understand how he’s doing it all and getting an idea how to run it,” Wiebersick said.

It’s a way for these students to support their community and return a favor.

“It’s a way to give back to the people who have given so much to me throughout the years with like employing me, going to my games, supporting me and just whatever I need help with, reaching out assisting me. And so it’s really a way to serve everyone who has helped me throughout the years and help them if they need it,” Wiebersick said.

“My community has done so much for me over all these years. I’ve grown up here. I’ve done everything in this community, so it feels nice to give back because they do so much for me,” Jandl said.

Jandl’s summer backpack program will be ongoing until school starts back up. They hand out the food bags every Thursday.