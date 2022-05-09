MONTROSE, S.D. (KELO) — Taking a safe driving quiz paid off big time for Nick Paulsen.

The Montrose High School freshman took home $10,000 for himself Monday thanks to the Lesson Learned SD program.

Volk: What are you going to do with the $10,000?

Nick Paulsen: Probably buy a truck.

Nick’s dad Jess Paulsen: Save some too.

Nick Paulsen: Yeah, that too.

His school also gets $10,000.

Lesson Learned SD is put on by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association.

Students answered safe driving questions and were then put in the drawing for the grand prize.

“Minding your speed, paying attention to what you’re doing, wearing your seatbelt, not drinking and driving, those are things that are very important because those are the main contributing factors that we see in major injury and fatality crashes in our state,” SD Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said.

“We just decided that particularly too if we can reach young drivers, that we can hit them at that age, maybe we can build some lifetime habits, so now is the time to reach these kids,” South Dakota Broadcasters Association president Steve Willard said.

While Nick and his school now have some extra money, all the participants are getting something even more valuable: a lesson in safety.

“So we don’t crash and cause other accidents,” Nick Paulsen said.

More than 2,800 teens in the state participated.