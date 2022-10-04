SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls has a new incentive for kids to not miss class, and it’s something that would grab just about any high school kid or parent’s attention.

Senior Brooke Harvison’s car is going to look ready for a showroom’s floor because she didn’t miss a day of school in September.

“It was great,” Harvison said. “I was really surprised.”

Her name was drawn from among all the students who had perfect attendance last month. There will be nine such car detailings awarded to O’Gorman students who have a month’s worth of perfect attendance.

“And for a high school student, that’s a big deal, because I don’t know if you’ve ever looked into a high school vehicle, but they definitely could always use a good cleaning,” O’Gorman High School assistant principal Alex Anderson said.

It wasn’t hard for Harvison, a varsity volleyball player, to accomplish.

“I just hate missing school, so it was pretty easy for me,” Harvison said.

There’s a clear link between physically walking these hallways and finding success in the classroom.

“All the research out there will show you that attendance is important, and we’ve even done our own studies here within our own school for our own students and found a direct correlation between student performance and attendance,” Anderson said.

There’s a much bigger prize than a spotless car, though; each month juniors and seniors who have perfect attendance will be in the running to win a two-year lease of a new Ford Bronco from Sioux Falls Ford. That announcement will come in May.

“So if I’m a student that has perfect attendance all year, my name will be in the final drawing nine times,” Anderson said. “If I only had perfect attendance in September, I’ll only have my name in there one time, so you improve your odds each month to have a full car detail and win potentially the two-year lease.”

Anderson says the owner of Sioux Falls Ford has kids at O’Gorman. An absence because of a school activity, such as band or sports, doesn’t count as missing school. The assistant principal stresses that they don’t want sick kids coming to school, but they do want to get rid of avoidable absences.

“Every month they have a clean slate with a new opportunity to have perfect attendance that month,” Anderson said.

All told, 722 kids currently attend O’Gorman High School.