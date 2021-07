RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash west of Rapid City on Thursday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Nemo Road and Pine Drive when the driver lost control and struck a guard rail.

The driver, 32-year-old Angela Vaira of Sidney, Montana, was thrown from the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.