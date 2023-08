PLAINS, M.T. (KELO) — A fire burning on the west side of Montana has forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

The River Road East Fire started on Friday and has grown to more than 13-thousand acres.

So far, crews have not been able to contain the blaze.

Strong winds have been hampering fire fighter’s efforts to douse the flames.

Heavy smoke also prevented planes from being used.

Weather conditions improved today bringing some rain and more calm winds.