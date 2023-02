SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Montana man accused of violating eagle laws in South Dakota.

Jurors have found Harvey Hugs guilty of illegally selling golden eagles and migratory birds.

And this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of this type of crime. Hugs was involved in the sale of feathers, wings and carcasses of hawks, bald eagles and golden eagles back in 2011.

In that case, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6 months in prison.