Monster trucks return to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be six monster trucks performing at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour this weekend at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, along with a Freestyle Motocross Team.

David Olfert has been working with monster trucks for 10 years. He’ll be behind the wheel of the Jurassic Attack monster truck at the Premiere Center tonight and tomorrow.

“I get excited, I get excited working on the truck but then seeing all the fans come through the door, the little kids waving the flags and excited their eyes light up when they see a big monster truck, you know, so that’s what I get excited for,” Olfert said.

Olfert says this show will be different than other monster truck shows seen in Sioux Falls.

“It’s more exciting. they’ve got bigger jumps and kind of bringing it back to the old school where you actually crushing cars so, we’re excited, I’m excited to be back here and ready to have a good time,” Olfert said.

“A lot of other promoters have gone away from having actual crush cars, like the cars that the trucks crush and they’ve gone to more of a table top thing that where they get like good wheelies and stuff but they don’t get the huge air that they’re going to get in with these huge jumps that we have here,” said Kelly Goldman, President of Thunderbird Entertainment.

And With a pit pass you’ll be able to come down here on the dirt and see the trucks up close, while meeting the drivers.

“The pit party, all the fans can come down on the track and see the trucks close up and actually see how big they really are, but then you get into the show and like I said it turns you into a little kid all over again,” Olfert said.

They can get a pit pass for no extra charge if they get their tickets at the Washington Pavilion or it is $15 to purchase at the other ticket locations.