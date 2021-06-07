Monster trucks coming to the Denny Sandford PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for the first time ever on October 1 and 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, with select tickets being $5 off and a free Pit Pass will be included with all tickets sold through June 18. The Pit Pass gets fans in early to walk on the track, see the trucks up close and take photos.

After June 18, Pit Passes can be purchased for $15 or will be available for free upon request at a location to be announced.

“We are beyond excited to bring this event to Sioux Falls, especially as it will feature the King of the Monster Trucks, the truck that started it all- Bigfoot-but also several other premier trucks including the world’s largest dump truck Dirt Crew, the world’s largest ATV Quad Chaos, the dinosaur-themed Jurassic Attack, Wrecking Machine and Twisted Addiction,” Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter, said in a news release.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 7:30 p.m. on October 1 and October 2 and the Pit Pass will take place from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office and online at www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.