Monster catfish sets newest SD record

MURDO, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another new state record holder for channel catfish in South Dakota. 

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department announced Drew Mathews hauled in a 30-pound, 1-ounce catch fish. The length was 39.25 inches with a girth of 23.5 inches.

The fish was caught at a Murdo area farm pond with a jig and plastic grub.

The new records for channel catfish comes after the GFP voided a 70-year-old record of a 55-pound catfish by Roy Groves in 1949. Experts deemed that catfish had been misidentified and was a blue catfish. 

To qualify a fish for a state record, the GFP says the fish needs to be weighed on a certified scale — usually found at a local grocery store, butcher, fish shop or post office. Then, a fisheries staff member will need to verify the species. More instructions can be found online at the GFP website.

