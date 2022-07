SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayo Clinic Laboratories have now begun testing for monkeypox, increasing nationwide testing capacity.

The testing will be available at the Mayo Clinic’s Division of Clinical Microbiology laboratories in Rochester, Minnesota.

It can accept specimens from anywhere in the country.

The health system expects to perform up to 10,000 tests per week.

So far in the U.S., health officials have confirmed nearly 800 cases of monkeypox.