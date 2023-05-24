MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Davison County are investigating an incident in rural Mount Vernon.

The Sheriff’s Office says a resident reported five people on his property Monday morning. They left when the owner, who was outside mowing, noticed them.

Later that evening, the owner found the people had been in the house and that money was missing. He also said that a different group of people was on his property on Sunday. It’s not known if these incidents are related.

Officials say a vehicle involved is described as a light-colored, four-door sedan. If you have any information that could help solve the case, you are asked to call 605-995-8630.