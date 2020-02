SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will rebroadcast Monday’s episode of Young and the Restless overnight.

Fans who get KELO will find the show airing at 1:42 a.m. CST.

For people who live in the KCLO-coverage area, the episode will re-air at 1:42 a.m. MST.