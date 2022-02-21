SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather is making its return to KELOLAND on Monday, despite the weekend’s unseasonably warm temperatures.

Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Monday through Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Harding and Perkins Counties until 6 a.m. MST Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of western KELOLAND, including the Rapid City, Eagle Butte, Spearfish, and Sturgis areas, through mid to late Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Corson County to Roberts County along the North Dakota border until 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST Monday. Winter weather advisories just below that line through and including the Pierre area are in place for the same time frame.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southeastern KELOLAND from Monday evening through Tuesday evening as we monitor secondary development of snow during this event. Depending of where you are, be prepared for hazardous travel conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the following counties: Cedar County, Dewey County, Faulk County, Knox County, Potter County and Wayne County.

❄️❄️❄️

So how much snow will we see?

Moisture begins to move into the area to the north toward the South Dakota/North Dakota border. This is where the first round of snow is expected to develop going into early Monday.

The bulk of our snow chances remain for the northern half of KELOLAND through Monday afternoon before we watch for a secondary area of development to the south later in the evening.

Snow total ideas will hold steady as of this evening, though ranges have shifted north at times. The further north of US Highway 14 you go, we have the best chance to see significant accumulation totals beyond 6” in depth. South of US Highway 14 toward the Nebraska border, we’re expecting amounts closer to 3-6” in accumulation, with amounts tapering off the further south of the South Dakota/North Dakota border you go.

❄️❄️❄️

Road conditions

As of 7:50 a.m. CT, road conditions are changing in western and northern South Dakota.

Scattered ice and slippery conditions are reported in the Sturgis, Rapid City and Hot Springs areas.

Scattered snow, slush and low visibility is being reported in the Mobridge and Aberdeen areas.

Fog/low visibility is reported north of Redfield and Watertown.

Take a look at the South Dakota 511 map, here.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is warning drivers of varying road conditions along US Highway 12 and US Highway 83 in Campbell, Edmunds, Potter and Walworth Counties. They say to expect changing weather and road conditions.

They are reminding drivers to plan ahead, and if you must travel let others know. Reduce your speeds and wear your seatbelt.

❄️❄️❄️

KELOLAND Closeline

As of 6:30 a.m. CT, there are seven announcements on the KELOLAND.com Closeline. Stay up to date with the latest delays and closings by clicking here.

❄️❄️❄️

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.