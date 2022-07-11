SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime concert series returns to the stage Monday night in Sioux Falls.

McKennan Park is starting to look like its old self again after last week’s storm.

“There was a number of branches that were down due to the high winds, so they came out with their chainsaws and got right to work cleaning up the park making it look nice for everyone so we could bring back performances and all the other activities that happen in McKennan,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

Mondays at McKennan makes its return to the bandshell tonight for the first of eight free concerts.

“Mondays at McKennan has been going on for decades here in McKennan Park, a great opportunity to come and see some local bands as well as some regional bands,” Saathoff said.

“We’re a 9-piece rock band with horns, so we play a lot of traditional ’50s through 80s classic rock,” El Riad Shrine Last Call Band Manager John Bayer said.

The El Riad Shrine Last Call Band is first on the list of performers. The rock band is playing the event for a second straight year and does accept tips… not for the band, but to help further the mission of the local temple.

“All the money raised goes back to our Shrine patient transportation fund. We have two customized vans and we get our kids back and forth to the Shriner’s Hospital in Minneapolis and sometimes we have to fly them to Cincinnati to the burn hospital, so it gets kind of spendy so that’s what we raise most of our money for is to help our kids,” Bayer said.

Mondays at McKennan also provides another entertainment option for families.

“It’s a free concert on Monday evenings. You’ll see individuals with families, young and old, all out enjoying the music in McKennan Park,” Saathoff said.

The free concert starts tonight at 7:00 at the McKennan Park Bandshell.