SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mondays at McKennan is set to close its eight-week run at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.

Mondays at McKennan is a free concert series that’s been part of the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation lineup for decades and continues to see success.

“We’ve really lucked out, most Mondays have been very nice out and that means a good crowd. Most of our numbers have been around 1,000 people out here on a Monday night having a picnic and enjoying some music,” Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

Mondays at McKennan will close the summer schedule with 50s and 60s tribute band, Surfin’ Safari.

“They play a lot of fun, upbeat music, so it really gets the crowd going and people are really drawn to that,” Saathoff said.

“We think it’s probably some of the most important rock music recorded because it started everything else,” musician Rick Burkhardt said.

Burkhardt has been performing for more than 50 years, including the past dozen with Surfin’ Safari.

“We concentrate on the vocals because we’ve got such good singers that it’s hard not to emphasize that,” Burkhardt said.

Burkhardt says Mondays at McKennan provides a unique experience for fans.

“Come have a good time, sing along, dance, and this is where they can do it, and it gives a chance like my granddaughters like to come out and see us and this is one place they can come to do that,” Burkhardt said.

Saathoff says it won’t be long until Parks & Rec puts together its 2024 lineup.

“Right after all this is wrapped up, we’ll start in the fall looking at what kind of music we want for next summer, and come January we start booking bands,” Saathoff said.

And it’s something they plan to do for decades to come.

“Just finished up this summer refurbishing the bandshell, so hopefully another hundred years with this bandshell and many more years to come with Mondays at McKennan,” Saathoff said.

The final Mondays at McKennan of the summer, featuring Surfin’ Safari, begins Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the McKennan Park bandshell.