Monday night scoreboard – October 12th

The City of Brookings has a mask mandate, and though there are some exceptions, people must wear masks when they are in an indoor business or indoor public place when six feet of social distancing isn't possible. The Brookings City Council approved the ordinance in September. The latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health tells us that there are 189 active cases of COVID-19 in Brookings County.

"The mask mandate has our support ... we understand that sometimes it's difficult for others, we understand that there's some points of contention, but we can say that with the mandate, we've seen a new confidence in our clientele coming down and being able to try to return as much as they can to normal," said Seth Koch, owner of Wooden Legs Brewing Company