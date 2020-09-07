Monarch Butterfly population threatened, find out how you can help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With cooler temps making their way into KELOLAND, that means it’s time once again for the Monarch Butterflies to be on their way out.

“They don’t have an anti-freeze type in their blood, so they would freeze if they stayed here in South Dakota or the northern climates,” C.E.O. of the Butterfly House & Aquarium Audrey Otto said.

During the annual Monarch Migration, there are millions of Monarch Butterflies that make their way south to Mexico.

“And they hibernate down there during the winter time,” Otto said.

Otto says, if you look in the right areas around South Dakota, you still might be able see some flutter by.

“A good place to find monarchs would be areas where you can find a lot of flowers blooming because they’re going to be looking for nectar as they fuel up as they’re flying south. You could also look along swampy areas in our riverways,” Otto said.

“So Monarchs prefer going to where there’s nectar sources, and they’re also going to be looking for that milkweed their food source,” Conservatory Curator Becca Anderson said.

Anderson says milkweed is the main food source in which the Monarchs get nectar. They also use it as a place to to lay their eggs.

“It’s considered their host plant. Caterpillars need it to survive,” Anderson said,

Anderson says over the past 20 years, the Monarch population has declined by about 90%.

“Their species is threatened. That’s by the use of pesticides or getting rid of their food source and we also just need that native flower nectar source for them to survive,” Anderson said.

Through the rest of the summer, the Butterfly House is asking for donations and giving out packets of milkweed seeds for guests to plant.

“The more you know about them the more you’ll care and the more you’ll actually try to help them,” Anderson said.

The Butterfly House & Aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can book a reservation at their website.