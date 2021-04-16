Moms Demand Action SD reacts to mass shooting, discusses gun violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Friday police identified the gunman of Thursday night’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. 19-year-old Brandon Hole, a former employee of the facility, allegedly killed eight people and injured several others. He had taken his own life before police arrived on scene.

Police are still looking for a motive.

“There were at least 100 people in the facility at the time of the incident, many were changing shifts and were on their dinner break,” Lieutenant Craig McCartt with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

“While our nation mourns these senseless acts of violence, our attention should be focused on finding solutions not pushing partisan agendas. I strongly disagree with President Biden’s plan to ban assault weapons and there has not been a single red flag proposal that I would support. These ideas do not get to the root of the problem and only make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to exercise their constitutional right to own and operate firearms. Instead of waging war on inanimate objects, we should be focused on getting help to those struggling with mental health.” Sen. Mike Rounds, (R) South Dakota

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the United States has seen 147 mass shootings in 2021 alone. A mass shooting is defined as having a minimum of four gunshot victims.

“Our hearts go out to every single person impacted, you know, by these senseless shootings and, not only are the people impacted at the work environment in Indianapolis, but it also impacts their loved ones and then the community is traumatized by it,” Tiffany Thoelke with Moms Demand Action South Dakota said. “You know, you go to work and you think that you’re safe.”

Moms Demand Action is a non-profit organization fighting for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence. Thoelke says gun violence goes beyond mass shootings.

“I mean, we see 100 people die every day by gun violence and 230 more people wounded,” Thoelke said. “You know, that includes all sorts of things. That includes the police shootings and suicides and domestic violence.”

She says the national Moms Demand Action organization is a bi-partisan group that works to provide education on gun safety and fight for legislation like background checks.

“The argument always was that car accidents were the leading cause of death for our youth but it’s gun violence now,” Thoelke said. “That should make people want to talk about it, have a real, honest conversation about it and put all the other stuff aside and really figure out how can we change this within our community and in America.”

Thursday also marks fourteen years since one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history. On April 16, 2007, a gunman shot and killed 33 people on the Virginia Tech campus, including himself. Over a dozen more were injured.