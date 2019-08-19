Moms Demand Action rally against gun violence in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas are prompting discussions here in KELOLAND about gun violence.

The group Moms Demand Action hosted a Rally Against Gun Violence Sunday evening in Sioux Falls.

People in red shirts and signs with creative messages filled Fawick Park to demand gun reform.

“What we really want to do is show our lawmakers that the public is really interested in them taking action to help make us safer in our communities,” organizer Shannon Hoime said.

Moms Demand action started six years ago after the Sandy Hook school shooting. Two years ago the non-partisan organization came to South Dakota.

“We know that more than 90 percent of Americans are interested in smarter and stronger gun laws, and we just need to show Congress that that is something that’s very important to us,” Hoime said.

Moms Demand Action rallies happened in every state in the U.S. including here in Sioux Falls. Organizers and spectators hope the rallies shed some light on gun violence in the nation and in KELOLAND.

“More than 100 people a day die from gun violence and hundreds more are injured every day. So, this is a devastating public health problem and we really need Congress to act on it urgently,” Shannon Hoime said.

“We want the message to be that an ocean started with a drop of rain and a movement can start with one voice bringing in another voice, another voice, and collectively we can be a force to be reckoned with and to be heard,” advocate Phyllis Arends said.

Moms Demand Action will be having a meeting on August 25 at the downtown public library in Sioux Falls at 2 p.m.

The group wants to remind people that everyone is welcome, not just moms.