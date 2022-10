SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s Moment in Nature focuses on man’s best friend.

Photojournalist Ashton Fechner found several dogs out enjoying the fall weather. With temperatures starting to drop, you need to keep your pet’s health and safety in mind.

Consider bundling up your dog and limiting time outside during the winter. Also, make sure you are cleaning off your dog’s feet and consider putting booties on their paws.